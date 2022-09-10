Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for 1.4% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $142,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 127,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after buying an additional 39,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,303. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $114.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.