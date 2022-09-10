Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up approximately 10.6% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $150,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,200.16 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,162.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,242.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,323.90.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.