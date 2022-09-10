Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKFG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
NYSE MKFG traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,146. The firm has a market cap of $482.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Markforged has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.28.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
