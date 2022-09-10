Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,717,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340,777 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Marqeta worth $85,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,275 shares during the period. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,389,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $141,824,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 22.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $7.85. 6,923,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,246. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

