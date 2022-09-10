Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $12.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.70. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $174.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.