Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Jeffrey Keenan Acquires 4,032 Shares

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 4,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $95,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,399.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.

Mativ Price Performance

NYSE MATV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.84. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

About Mativ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

See Also

