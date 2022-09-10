MAX Exchange Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $18,788.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00142866 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00249742 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00035535 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001547 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

