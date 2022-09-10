Maxim Group Trims BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Target Price to $19.00

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BM Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of BMTX stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 million, a P/E ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.02.
BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. BM Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BM Technologies Company Profile
BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.
