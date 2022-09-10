Maxim Group Trims BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Target Price to $19.00

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BM Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 million, a P/E ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.02.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. BM Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the second quarter worth $69,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BM Technologies by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BM Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,393,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 342,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

