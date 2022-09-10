MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $90.70 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.49 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50.

