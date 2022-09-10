MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 68,038 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,573,000 after purchasing an additional 124,648 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

