MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

