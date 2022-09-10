MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after buying an additional 453,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,203,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after buying an additional 123,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after buying an additional 36,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after buying an additional 36,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.41. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

