MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.99% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $22.54 on Friday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $25.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89.

