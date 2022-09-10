MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $290.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

