MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 42 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $335.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.