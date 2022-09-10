MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 575 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Intel by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 141,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,027,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 66,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.