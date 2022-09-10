McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.68 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 264.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after purchasing an additional 236,304 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 417.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,090,000 after buying an additional 218,940 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 237.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 152,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,357.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 108,363 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

