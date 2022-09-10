Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of MED opened at $125.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.50 and a 52-week high of $236.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

