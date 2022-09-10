Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,633,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 95,746 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.9% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $292,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.73 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.