Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $776.64

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 776.64 ($9.38) and traded as high as GBX 798.65 ($9.65). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 798.60 ($9.65), with a volume of 2,419,249 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 79,860.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 792.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 777.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

