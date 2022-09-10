MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 108.04% and a negative net margin of 80.49%.
MEI Pharma Price Performance
Shares of MEIP opened at $0.55 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MEIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.