MenaPay Trading 417.8% Higher Over Last Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (MPAY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $331,395.01 and approximately $5.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 417.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.68 or 1.00017792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036510 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MenaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

