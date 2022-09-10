Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.5% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $1,715,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 119,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.34. 7,481,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,897,362. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

