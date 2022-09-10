MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 18,000 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. 2,022,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

