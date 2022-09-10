MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,759 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $8.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,775. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.79.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

