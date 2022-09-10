MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.3% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,908. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

