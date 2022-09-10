MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,085 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,338. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.21.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

