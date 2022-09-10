MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

VEA stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,474,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,703,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.