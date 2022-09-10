Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Trading Down 8.4%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.