Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 201 ($2.43) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.00.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

MBPFF stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.