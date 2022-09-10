Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.43 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $24.43 million and $3.62 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

