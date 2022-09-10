Mizuho Cuts PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target to $51.00

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

