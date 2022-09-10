Mizuho Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $42.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.83.

Affirm stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. Affirm has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

