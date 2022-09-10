Modex (MODEX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.41 Million

Modex (MODEX) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Modex has a total market cap of $16.45 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Modex has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One Modex coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Modex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,465.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00076671 BTC.

Modex Coin Profile

MODEX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.