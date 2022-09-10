Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.7% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $6,489,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 435,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,701,000 after buying an additional 82,845 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 420,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,860,000 after buying an additional 68,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,521,000 after buying an additional 825,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.81.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

