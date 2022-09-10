Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. cut its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,000. CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 123,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $537,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

