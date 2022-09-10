Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,900 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $15.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $724.32. 2,144,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,434. The company’s 50 day moving average is $607.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

