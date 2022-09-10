Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 4.1% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. 2,550,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,530. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CZR. B. Riley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

