Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives $274.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.20.

Several research firms have commented on MURGY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

