MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41.34 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00010378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $67.55 million and approximately $41.34 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,270.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00062353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069145 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005661 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00077882 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

