Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 8,900 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 136.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.3% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,550,000 after purchasing an additional 242,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $7,619,938 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.