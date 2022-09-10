Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 57.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,318. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.57. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.