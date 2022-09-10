Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Sells 529,458 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,458 shares during the quarter. Churchill Capital Corp VII comprises 0.4% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVII. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter valued at $6,810,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter worth about $3,932,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 176,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth about $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

CVII stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

