Neutrino Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $86,209.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Neutrino Token coin can now be bought for approximately $9.97 or 0.00046852 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Token has a market cap of $27.37 million and approximately $86,209.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.47 or 0.99992554 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,743,912 coins. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.