Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $633.44 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $633.44 million and $4.50 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00004348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 0.99935510 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037014 BTC.

USDN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 683,231,795 coins and its circulating supply is 683,231,191 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

