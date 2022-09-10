NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $950,596.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00287744 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000984 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001284 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00028160 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.net. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

