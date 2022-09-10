NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Trading 2.6% Higher

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 9,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 18,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

