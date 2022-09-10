NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.45

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

NEXT Stock Up 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 7.02%.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

