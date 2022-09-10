NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 9,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 35,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

NextPlat Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlat stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.23% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors.

