NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.50 and last traded at 1.50. 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities started coverage on NGEx Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NGEx Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is 1.50.

NGEx Minerals Company Profile

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. The company's flagship property is the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper-gold deposit covering an area of approximately 20,000 hectares located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

